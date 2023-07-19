JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Compass Group (LSE:CPG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Compass Group (LSE:CPG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Group is 2,261.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1,691.75 to a high of $2,572.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of 2,092.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Group is 32,010MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

Compass Group Maintains 1.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.72%, a decrease of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 362,805K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 43,090K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,085K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,181K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 10.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,467K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,373K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 1.54% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 10,896K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,226K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 7.28% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 9,501K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,751K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 5.36% over the last quarter.

See all Compass Group regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.