JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC is 2,712.71. The forecasts range from a low of 2,098.99 to a high of $3,150.02. The average price target represents an increase of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2,384.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola HBC is 10,030MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.16%, an increase of 10.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 23,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,594K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 6.06% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 1,905K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,510K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 8.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,055K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 7.01% over the last quarter.

HLEMX - Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Portfolio Advisor holds 953K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing a decrease of 21.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 9.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.