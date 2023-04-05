JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL International Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 18.92% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 69K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PQIIX - PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DWMF - WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund N holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.15%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 23,145K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.