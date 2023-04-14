JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Clarkson (LSE:CKN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Clarkson (LSE:CKN) with a Neutral recommendation.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 77.46% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FARYX - Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund Super Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 79.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 314.65% over the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 107.46% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarkson. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKN is 0.33%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 5,213K shares.

