JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates British Land Co (LSE:BLND) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of British Land Co (LSE:BLND) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for British Land Co is 454.98. The forecasts range from a low of 358.55 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.73% from its latest reported closing price of 356.20.

The projected annual revenue for British Land Co is 482MM, an increase of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

British Land Co Maintains 6.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in British Land Co. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLND is 0.19%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 109,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,263K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,392K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 10.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,737K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,253K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 2.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,056K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,903K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 5.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,767K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,418K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 10.13% over the last quarter.

