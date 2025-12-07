JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (BP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is $38.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.32 to a high of $44.56. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of $35.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is 214,324MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,247 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.26%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 334,738K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 65,483K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,437K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 6.67% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 11,750K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares , representing an increase of 43.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 54.98% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,090K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,855K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 91.55% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares , representing an increase of 52.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 1,565.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7,008K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 4.73% over the last quarter.

