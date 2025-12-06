JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates BP p.l.c. (BPAQF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of BP p.l.c. (OTCPK:BPAQF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. is $6.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.45 to a high of $7.33. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of $5.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BP p.l.c. is 213,201MM, an increase of 14.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c.. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAQF is 0.55%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.25% to 2,020,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230,924K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229,049K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 143,624K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,812K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 20.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 104,253K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 11.02% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 68,541K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,307K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAQF by 16.22% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 63,196K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

