JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail is 509.45. The forecasts range from a low of 333.30 to a high of $719.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of 465.20.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail is 5,414MM, an increase of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

B&M European Value Retail Maintains 8.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.92%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BME is 0.50%, an increase of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 274,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 37,900K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 29,746K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 24,708K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,077K shares, representing a decrease of 33.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 20.64% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,963K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,950K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 28.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,287K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,406K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 26.28% over the last quarter.

