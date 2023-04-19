JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLUK - Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKG by 11.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKG by 6.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkeley Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKG is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 28,397K shares.

See all Berkeley Group Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.