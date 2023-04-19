JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Bellway (LSE:BWY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Bellway (LSE:BWY) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 662K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EISAX - Carillon ClariVest International Stock Fund A holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - GLOBAL PORTFOLIO Class I holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellway. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWY is 0.16%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 15,786K shares.

