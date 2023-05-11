JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Beazley (LSE:BEZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Beazley (LSE:BEZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beazley is 806.88. The forecasts range from a low of 606.00 to a high of $976.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.93% from its latest reported closing price of 585.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beazley is 5,681MM, an increase of 63.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

Beazley Maintains 2.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazley. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 17.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEZ is 0.48%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 139,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 12,079K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,952K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,016K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEZ by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,745K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,021K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEZ by 6.59% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 8,452K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,065K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEZ by 9.73% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 5,945K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,873K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEZ by 6.60% over the last quarter.

See all Beazley regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.