JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

IVLU - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF holds 313K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 23.84% over the last quarter.

RIFCX - International Developed Markets Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 83.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 540.08% over the last quarter.

FIVLX - Fidelity International Value Fund holds 453K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 1.71% over the last quarter.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 8.35% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barratt Developments. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDEV is 0.16%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.38% to 166,581K shares.

