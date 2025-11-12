JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Barclays PLC - Depositary Receipt (BCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Barclays PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.76% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barclays PLC - Depositary Receipt is $23.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.00 to a high of $28.22. The average price target represents an increase of 7.76% from its latest reported closing price of $22.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays PLC - Depositary Receipt is 27,645MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCS is 0.20%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.58% to 302,562K shares. The put/call ratio of BCS is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 86,027K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,063K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 22,725K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,607K shares , representing a decrease of 47.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 40.22% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,213K shares , representing a decrease of 35.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,089K shares , representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 35.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,356K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 0.98% over the last quarter.

