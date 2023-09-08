JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Barclays (LSE:BARC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Barclays (LSE:BARC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barclays is 241.93. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.49% from its latest reported closing price of 147.98.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays is 26,423MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

Barclays Maintains 5.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays. This is a decrease of 102 owner(s) or 18.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARC is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 2,072,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 502,326K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208,814K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,333K shares, representing an increase of 86.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 879.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 122,780K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 5.18% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 85,951K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 84,822K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,468K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 15.05% over the last quarter.

