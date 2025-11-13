JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt (AVVIY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AVVIY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.84% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt is $18.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.77 to a high of $22.63. The average price target represents an increase of 52.84% from its latest reported closing price of $12.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt is 23,931MM, a decrease of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVVIY is 0.34%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.37% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEEFX - Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 9.29% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 92.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 1,331.94% over the last quarter.

