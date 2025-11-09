JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Auto Trader Group plc - Depositary Receipt (ATDRY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Auto Trader Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ATDRY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $2.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.15 to a high of $3.58. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of $2.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Auto Trader Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 594MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATDRY is 0.47%, an increase of 45.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.99% to 6,483K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,998K shares.

CFSLX - Column Small Cap Fund holds 1,623K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 14.53% over the last quarter.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 153K shares.

