JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Auto Trader Group (ATDRF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Auto Trader Group (OTCPK:ATDRF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group is $11.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.81 to a high of $14.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.38% from its latest reported closing price of $8.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Auto Trader Group is 594MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATDRF is 0.27%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 124,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 13,293K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,773K shares , representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRF by 10.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,674K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATDRF by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,851K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRF by 5.07% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 6,293K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188K shares , representing a decrease of 30.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATDRF by 17.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,839K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,779K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATDRF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

