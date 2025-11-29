JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Auction Technology Group (ATHGF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Auction Technology Group (OTCPK:ATHGF) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHGF is 0.12%, an increase of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 23,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,695K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,222K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,826K shares , representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,347K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 27.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 840K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 32.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 580K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 20.06% over the last quarter.

