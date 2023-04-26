JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Auction Technology Group (ATG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Auction Technology Group (ATG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Auction Technology Group is 1,088.34. The forecasts range from a low of 909.00 to a high of $1,575.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.11% from its latest reported closing price of 684.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Auction Technology Group is 146MM, an increase of 21.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATG is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 19,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,570K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 3,582K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 1.16% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,204K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 661K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 1.33% over the last quarter.

See all Auction Technology Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.