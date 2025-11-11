JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates AstraZeneca (AZNCF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of AstraZeneca (OTCPK:AZNCF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for AstraZeneca is $177.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.43 to a high of $243.46. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of $159.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AstraZeneca is 52,200MM, a decrease of 10.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in AstraZeneca. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZNCF is 1.05%, an increase of 16.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 16,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,580K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZNCF by 0.93% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,027K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZNCF by 21.74% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 1,568K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing a decrease of 38.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZNCF by 33.73% over the last quarter.

JAGLX - Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Class T holds 1,315K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZNCF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 904K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZNCF by 16.69% over the last quarter.

