JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (AMGDF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (OTCPK:AMGDF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.62% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is $1.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $1.56. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.62% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is 1,911MM, an increase of 43.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGDF is 0.10%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 16,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,865K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGDF by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,558K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGDF by 6.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,402K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGDF by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,246K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,023K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGDF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

