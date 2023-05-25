JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Assura (LSE:AGR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Assura (LSE:AGR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assura is 62.81. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.80% from its latest reported closing price of 49.54.

The projected annual revenue for Assura is 156MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

Assura Maintains 6.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assura. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGR is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 294,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,611K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,181K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGR by 9.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 33,622K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,336K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 22,609K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,178K shares, representing a decrease of 64.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGR by 35.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,099K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,775K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGR by 5.52% over the last quarter.

JARIX - James Alpha Global Real Estate Investments Fund Class I holds 16,283K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,983K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGR by 5.79% over the last quarter.

