JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates ASOS (ASOMF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of ASOS (OTCPK:ASOMF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ASOS is $4.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.06 to a high of $6.63. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $4.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASOS is 4,578MM, an increase of 84.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASOS. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASOMF is 0.01%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.92% to 3,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASOMF by 16.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 508K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing a decrease of 22.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASOMF by 20.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 407K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASOMF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 230K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 65.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASOMF by 33.95% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 174K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASOMF by 26.16% over the last quarter.

