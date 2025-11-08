JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt (ASHTY) No Recommendation Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ASHTY) with a No Recommendation recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.72% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $306.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $248.71 to a high of $379.41. The average price target represents an increase of 4.72% from its latest reported closing price of $292.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 10,435MM, a decrease of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHTY is 0.48%, an increase of 20.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.43% to 1,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 374K shares.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing a decrease of 26.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 3.83% over the last quarter.

EQTY - Kovitz Core Equity ETF holds 157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Central Securities holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

