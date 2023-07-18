JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group is 6,489.75. The forecasts range from a low of 5,151.00 to a high of $7,350.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of 5,368.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group is 10,668MM, an increase of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHT is 0.54%, a decrease of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 82,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,770K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,170K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 1.06% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,519K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,352K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 0.16% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,260K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 0.14% over the last quarter.

