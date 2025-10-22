JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Ashmore Group (OTCPK:AJMPF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.89% Downside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ashmore Group is $2.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.55 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.89% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ashmore Group is 208MM, an increase of 45.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashmore Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJMPF is 0.09%, an increase of 69.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.94% to 45,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,210K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJMPF by 11.82% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 4,843K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJMPF by 11.24% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 4,150K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares , representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJMPF by 0.67% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 3,936K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,896K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJMPF by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.