JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antofagasta is $1,532.52. The forecasts range from a low of $984.75 to a high of $2,310.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.16% from its latest reported closing price of $1,530.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antofagasta. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANTO is 0.29%, an increase of 34.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 66,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,585K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 33.46% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 5,479K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 23.94% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,745K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

REEAX - RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,595K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 37.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,573K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,617K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 34.57% over the last quarter.

