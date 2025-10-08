JP Morgan Cazenove Initiates Coverage of Lion Finance Group (BDGSF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove initiated coverage of Lion Finance Group (OTCPK:BDGSF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.99% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lion Finance Group is $74.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.63 to a high of $90.42. The average price target represents an increase of 37.99% from its latest reported closing price of $54.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lion Finance Group is 2,156MM, a decrease of 44.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lion Finance Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDGSF is 0.31%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 5,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 849K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 490K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDGSF by 18.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 468K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDGSF by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 291K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDGSF by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 258K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

