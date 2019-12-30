JP Morgan attempts full control of China Futures JV -Bloomberg

Dec 30 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N is seeking 100% ownership of its futures joint venture in China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The bank is planning to increase its current 49% stake in J.P.Morgan Futures Co, the report added, citing the person.

JP Morgan was not immediately available for a request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

