JP Morgan adds to US bank green bond supply in debut

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - JP Morgan received favourable spread levels on its inaugural green bond on Wednesday and joined a group of US banks that are entering the ESG bond space.

The no-grow US$1bn four-year non-call three-year fixed-to-float bond priced at 48bp over Treasuries, the tight end of guidance at plus 50bp (+/–2bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 65bp over.

At that level it came inside of JP Morgan's non-green senior four-year non-call three paper that trades in the plus 50bp context, according to Dan Bruzzo, an investment-grade senior strategist at Amherst Pierpont.

For example, the company's 3.797% July 2024s and 3.559% April 2024s that are both callable in 2023 were trading around Treasuries plus 58bp and 53bp last week, according to MarketAxess data.

The debut green issuance follows on the heels of similar bonds from Citigroup and Bank of America, but JP Morgan was able to tighten spreads inside of those peers as well.

Citigroup priced its inaugural US$1.5bn four-year non-call three green bond in May at 150bp. It has since tightened to 54bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

Likewise, Bank of America issued a 2.456% six-year non-cacll five green bond in October 2019 that was priced at 88bp over and was last seen trading at 64bp over, MarketAxess data shows.

"We have already had green bonds issued by Citigroup, Visa, and several of the REITs in recent weeks, so it is not surprising to see JPM test those waters as well," Bruzzo said.

"What it says about the market is that with the increased prominence of investors with ESG mandates out there, and with green bonds performing well in the market, we can continue to expect to see more issuers bringing those types of deals."

Proceeds will be used for eligible green projects, which includes green buildings and renewable energy projects, according to the company's sustainable bond framework that was published in July.

The bank has also committed to avoiding allocation of funds toward the exploration, production or transportation of fossil fuels, nuclear energy and activities involving exploitation of human rights, modern slavery or child labor.

JP Morgan also committed to publicly report annually on funded projects, which can stretch back over the last two years, until full allocation, according to a CreditSights report.

