JP Holdings, Inc. Reports Robust Six-Month Financial Performance

November 27, 2024 — 08:54 pm EST

JP Holdings, Inc. (JP:2749) has released an update.

JP Holdings, Inc. reported a strong performance for the six months ended September 2024, with net sales reaching 19,251 million yen, a 6.6% increase from the previous year. The company’s operating income surged by 34.6% to 2,720 million yen, and net income attributable to owners soared by 51.7% to 1,940 million yen. These results reflect a solid financial position and a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

