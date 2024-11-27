JP Holdings, Inc. Reports Robust Six-Month Financial Performance

JP Holdings, Inc. (JP:2749) has released an update.
JP Holdings, Inc. reported a strong performance for the six months ended September 2024, with net sales reaching 19,251 million yen, a 6.6% increase from the previous year. The company’s operating income surged by 34.6% to 2,720 million yen, and net income attributable to owners soared by 51.7% to 1,940 million yen. These results reflect a solid financial position and a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2025.
