JOYY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed at $29.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 13.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JOYY is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $560.88 million, down 10.08% from the year-ago period.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -48.03% and -2.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JOYY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.18, so we one might conclude that JOYY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

