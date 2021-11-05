JOYY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY) closed at $48.45, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 11.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.94% in that time.

YY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect YY to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.71%.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.28% and -22.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 56.17% higher. YY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

