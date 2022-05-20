JOYY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed at $40.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 9.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.5% in that time.

JOYY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JOYY is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 226.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $604.63 million, down 5.98% from the prior-year quarter.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.06% and +8.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JOYY has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.05 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.66, which means JOYY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

