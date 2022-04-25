JOYY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY) closed at $37.69, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JOYY is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 203.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $607.17 million, down 5.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, which would represent changes of +71.97% and +11.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JOYY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note JOYY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20, so we one might conclude that JOYY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

