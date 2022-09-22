JOYY (YY) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.51, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

JOYY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JOYY is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $580.16 million, down 10.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion, which would represent changes of +47.73% and -5.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6900% higher. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, JOYY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.26, so we one might conclude that JOYY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.