JOYY (YY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.00, changing hands as high as $30.17 per share. JOYY Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.38 per share, with $42.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.