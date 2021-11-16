JOYY (YY) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JOYY YY is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 17.



For third-quarter 2021, JOYY expects revenues between $608 million and $635 million, which indicates year-over-year growth in the range of 13.7%-18.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. JOYY had reported earnings of $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for JOYY prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

JOYY’s upcoming third-quarter 2021 results are expected to have benefited from Bigo Live’s robust performance. The company has been riding on strong demand for user-hosted live-streaming sessions as well as user-created short-form videos.



JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Overseas expansion and plans to expand its footprint into global live-streaming and short video markets are expected to have aided JOYY's top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Solid adoption of Likee is anticipated to have driven BIGO’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



JOYY’s expanding partner base, which includes the likes of gaming companies, TV show producers and entertainment agencies, has helped it attract high-quality live streamers and content creators to its platform. This has helped JOYY launch premium video content that is expected to have attracted new audience to the platform.



However, the Indian government’s measures to block Chinese-owned apps in its local market are expected to have hampered user growth. Moreover, lifting of pandemic-related restrictions is expected to have reduced users’ online social entertainment activities. This is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



JOYY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

