JOYY (YY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 19.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

JOYY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $599.7 million, down 9.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion, which would represent changes of +3.79% and +0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JOYY is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JOYY has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

