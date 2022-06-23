JOYY (YY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed at $30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 19.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.7 million, down 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.79% and +0.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 139.02% lower. JOYY is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JOYY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.25, which means JOYY is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.