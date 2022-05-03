JOYY (YY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed the most recent trading day at $40.96, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 1.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

JOYY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 203.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $607.17 million, down 5.58% from the prior-year quarter.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.97% and +11.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JOYY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.7, so we one might conclude that JOYY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

