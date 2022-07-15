JOYY (YY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY) closed at $24.86, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 16.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 2100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.7 million, down 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.79% and +0.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JOYY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.51, which means JOYY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

