JOYY (YY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed at $45.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 11.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 144.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $775.2 million, up 33.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JOYY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.77.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

