JOYY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.67, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 8.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $580.16 million, down 10.82% from the year-ago period.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.73% and -5.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note JOYY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.