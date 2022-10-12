JOYY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed at $24.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 14.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $580.16 million, down 10.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.73% and -5.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JOYY currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JOYY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.69.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



