JOYY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed the most recent trading day at $36.40, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 12.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.85% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 203.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $607.17 million, down 5.58% from the year-ago period.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.97% and +11.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note JOYY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

