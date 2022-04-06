JOYY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY) closed at $40.61, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JOYY is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 203.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $607.17 million, down 5.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +71.97% and +11.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 634.78% higher within the past month. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JOYY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.41, which means JOYY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

