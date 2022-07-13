JOYY (YY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JOYY (YY) closed at $25.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 15.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $599.7 million, down 9.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.79% and +0.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JOYY is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note JOYY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.71, which means JOYY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.