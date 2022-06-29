JOYY (YY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY) closed at $30.71, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 26.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JOYY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 2100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.7 million, down 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.79% and +0.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 139.02% lower. JOYY is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JOYY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.71, so we one might conclude that JOYY is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.