Markets
YY

JOYY Turns To Profit In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JOYY Inc. (YY), a global video-based social media company, reported that its net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of the company for the second quarter of 2022 were US$18.7 million, compared to net loss of US$109.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders was US$51.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were US$596.1 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular