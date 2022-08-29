JOYY Turns To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - JOYY Inc. (YY), a global video-based social media company, reported that its net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of the company for the second quarter of 2022 were US$18.7 million, compared to net loss of US$109.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders was US$51.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were US$596.1 million.

